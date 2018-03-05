All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

15532 Starling Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15532 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located on an oversized corner lot in FishHawk Ranch's Starling enclave, this former Ryland Model Home is loaded with upgrades! The popular Frost II floorplan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.

You'll appreciate the model-home extras found throughout. The entry features wall moldings, a wrought-iron stair rail, and tile floor laid on the diagonal stretching through the length of the home!

The dining room features a tray ceiling, plantation shutters, recessed lights, crown, hardwood floors, and a recessed wood accent wall.

The beautiful gourmet kitchen features 42" solid-wood shaker cabinets with crown and a wine-rack, lots of recessed lighting, granite counters and a mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas range.

The spacious family room includes ceiling trim detail and crown molding, plus triple-sliding glass doors leading to the covered, screened lanai overlooking the spacious back and side yard.

The master bedroom features a custom-trimmed tray-ceiling, hand-scraped wood floor, recessed lighting, and a large walk-in closet. The master bath includes a dual-sink vanity, upgraded light fixture, separate garden tub and a shower with mosaic tile listello.

Three bedrooms and the second bathroom are found upstairs, along with the optional 18'x14' game room with hardwood floor!

Complete Lawn maintenance is included in rent services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa