15532 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located on an oversized corner lot in FishHawk Ranch's Starling enclave, this former Ryland Model Home is loaded with upgrades! The popular Frost II floorplan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage.



You'll appreciate the model-home extras found throughout. The entry features wall moldings, a wrought-iron stair rail, and tile floor laid on the diagonal stretching through the length of the home!



The dining room features a tray ceiling, plantation shutters, recessed lights, crown, hardwood floors, and a recessed wood accent wall.



The beautiful gourmet kitchen features 42" solid-wood shaker cabinets with crown and a wine-rack, lots of recessed lighting, granite counters and a mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas range.



The spacious family room includes ceiling trim detail and crown molding, plus triple-sliding glass doors leading to the covered, screened lanai overlooking the spacious back and side yard.



The master bedroom features a custom-trimmed tray-ceiling, hand-scraped wood floor, recessed lighting, and a large walk-in closet. The master bath includes a dual-sink vanity, upgraded light fixture, separate garden tub and a shower with mosaic tile listello.



Three bedrooms and the second bathroom are found upstairs, along with the optional 18'x14' game room with hardwood floor!



Complete Lawn maintenance is included in rent services!