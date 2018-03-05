15304 Palomapark Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4/2.5/2 home in coveted Paloma Glade, Fish Hawk Ranch is for rent! Ideally situated on over sized Cul-de sac lot! The quaint front porch welcomes you to the double door entry. Warm wood-like flooring greets you in the formal living & dining areas and continues through to the family room & upstairs bedrooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen, nook & wet areas. The kitchen will please the family chef with features that include wood cabinetry complete with ample solid surface counter space & a preparation island as you converse over the preparation of family meals. Sleek black appliances include the refrigerator, glass top range, microwave, & dishwasher. The breakfast bar overlooks both the nook & cozy family room, making entertaining easy! Walk through the sliding glass doors & enjoy the huge backyard from your covered porch. Lawn care is included with this home! This home oozes warmth and comfort awaiting your personal touches. Upstairs you will find the versatile bonus room & bedrooms, including the spacious Master Retreat with walk-in closets & a sizable Master Bath which boasts a dual basin vanity, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a hallway bathroom! Washer & Dryer as well as lawn care are also included!! Dont forget to look at the bonus room/office/ movie room in this stunningly beautiful home. In addition to these great features this home is located in a top rated award winning school zone! Close to all major highways for easy commute!! Available NOW!!!