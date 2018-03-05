All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15304 Palomapark Ln
15304 Palomapark Ln

15304 Palomapark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15304 Palomapark Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/2.5/2 home in coveted Paloma Glade, Fish Hawk Ranch is for rent! Ideally situated on over sized Cul-de sac lot! The quaint front porch welcomes you to the double door entry. Warm wood-like flooring greets you in the formal living & dining areas and continues through to the family room & upstairs bedrooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen, nook & wet areas. The kitchen will please the family chef with features that include wood cabinetry complete with ample solid surface counter space & a preparation island as you converse over the preparation of family meals. Sleek black appliances include the refrigerator, glass top range, microwave, & dishwasher. The breakfast bar overlooks both the nook & cozy family room, making entertaining easy! Walk through the sliding glass doors & enjoy the huge backyard from your covered porch. Lawn care is included with this home! This home oozes warmth and comfort awaiting your personal touches. Upstairs you will find the versatile bonus room & bedrooms, including the spacious Master Retreat with walk-in closets & a sizable Master Bath which boasts a dual basin vanity, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a hallway bathroom! Washer & Dryer as well as lawn care are also included!! Dont forget to look at the bonus room/office/ movie room in this stunningly beautiful home. In addition to these great features this home is located in a top rated award winning school zone! Close to all major highways for easy commute!! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have any available units?
15304 Palomapark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15304 Palomapark Ln have?
Some of 15304 Palomapark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15304 Palomapark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15304 Palomapark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15304 Palomapark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln offers parking.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln has a pool.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have accessible units?
No, 15304 Palomapark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15304 Palomapark Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15304 Palomapark Ln has units with air conditioning.
