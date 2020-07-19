All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE

14109 Indigo Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

14109 Indigo Ridge Ln, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been over looked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat. Follow the over-sized tile to the rear of the home where you will find the spacious kitchen and living areas. Feel at home in the kitchen, complete with over-sized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and espresso cabinets. Through the French doors off the living room, access the home’s covered pavered lanai and detached garage. Upstairs, the home’s master suite, remaining bedrooms and bathrooms and laundry room are located just off the loft, which would make a perfect media or game room. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to live in this stunning home! Call today to schedule your showing before it’s gone!

No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have any available units?
14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14109 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Parking
Fish Hawk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa