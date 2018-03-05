All apartments in Fish Hawk
11413 COVENTRY GROVE CIRCLE

11413 Coventry Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11413 Coventry Grove Circle, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
ANY LEASE STARTING IN THE MONTH OF MARCH 2019 WILL GET A $500.00 INCENTIVE! BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME** NEW PAINT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR Immaculate, 4 BED, 3 BATH home in highly sought after Channing Park. Single story home with beautiful curb appeal is situated on lot with view of the tranquil wooded conservation area. Enter through the beautiful LEADED-GLASS front door into STATELY ENTRY HALL WITH ROTUNDA, FORMAL ROOMS AND LARGE OPEN SPLIT FLOORPLAN, highlighted with TRAY CEILINGS. The KITCHEN has 42 inch maple cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, GAS RANGE, pull-out pantry drawers, breakfast bar, and a very generous size eat-in area. An archway opening to the FORMAL DINING and LIVING ROOM, perfect for entertaining with PLANTATION SHUTTERS dressing the Windows. Open the TRIPLE sliders in the Family Room to the lovely back Porch, amazing with PAVERS & TIERED DECKS! The inviting MASTER BEDROOM has a tray ceiling and Bathroom featuring TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, garden tub, and separate shower stall. The FOURTH BEDROOM and BATHROOM are nicely SEPARATED, making it perfect for guests, or office space. Channing Park offers, “A” RATED SCHOOLS, Pool, Spa, Bark Park, Playground, Fitness Center, Skate Park, Basketball Court and much more! *Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

