Home
/
Ferry Pass, FL
/
9037 WOODRUN RD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Woodrun
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have any available units?
9037 WOODRUN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ferry Pass, FL
.
What amenities does 9037 WOODRUN RD have?
Some of 9037 WOODRUN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9037 WOODRUN RD currently offering any rent specials?
9037 WOODRUN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 WOODRUN RD pet-friendly?
No, 9037 WOODRUN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass
.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD offer parking?
Yes, 9037 WOODRUN RD does offer parking.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9037 WOODRUN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have a pool?
Yes, 9037 WOODRUN RD has a pool.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have accessible units?
No, 9037 WOODRUN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9037 WOODRUN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9037 WOODRUN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9037 WOODRUN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
