3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Baybrook
1 Unit Available
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
Coming up soon, Great location on cul de sac, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Living room, family room, dining area, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, washer dryer hookups inside.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Spanish Trace
1 Unit Available
4161 CIUDAD DR
4161 Ciudad Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1318 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom townhome in Pensacola! This property is located near beautiful Scenic Hwy, not too far from the Cordova Mall and the University of West Florida. New floors. Fresh paint. New appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Creek Station
1 Unit Available
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1117 W LA RUA ST
1117 West La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house is in a great location in the North Hill area; close to Downtown Pensacola, along with lots of restaurants, shopping, and schools. Updated pictures will be coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Driftwood
1 Unit Available
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
