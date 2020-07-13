/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Atwood
7733 PHENIX PL
7733 Phenix Place, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Northeast Pensacola three bedroom two bath brick, located off Olive Rd and North Davis Hwy in the Atwood neighborhood. With 1,556 square feet, a large detached workshop, and a good sized property with a privacy fenced in backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
La Chateau
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other
1 of 17
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek Villas
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8060 Winodee Road
8060 Winodee Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with huge yard, large kitchen with updated cabinets and counters and large living room, screened porch & washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Creek Station
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
926 Montclair Rd
926 Montclair Road, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
3/1 Northwest Pensacola Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located just minutes from the Cordova Mall. This home features tile flooring throughout.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3197 Two Sisters Way
3197 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1054 sqft
3197 Two Sisters Way Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful like new 3/2 in Villages at Marcus Lake.
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1601 East Cervantes Street
1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
430 sqft
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Oaks West
10545 Wilderness Lane
10545 Wilderness Lane, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1469 sqft
- 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent in Maple Oaks subdivision in Pensacola, FL! This home features a fireplace, large kitchen with wood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8931 Bellawood Circle
8931 Bellawood Cir, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1682 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in North Pensacola - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood off of 9 Mile Rd, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10021 Chemstrand Rd., Unit 11
10021 Chemstrand Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled 2BR/1BA Mobile home - Come join this newly forming community of mobile homes in the convenient Chemstrand Rd location.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4502 FISKE ST
4502 Fiske Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1973 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage.
Similar Pages
Ferry Pass 1 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerry Pass 3 BedroomsFerry Pass Accessible Apartments
Ferry Pass Apartments with BalconyFerry Pass Apartments with GarageFerry Pass Apartments with GymFerry Pass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerry Pass Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL