Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL with garage

Ferry Pass apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.

La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.

Governors Cottages
1 Unit Available
1653 GOVERNORS DR
1653 Governor's Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Nice open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room. This home has central heat and air laundry room and a nice kitchen. Fenced backyard, one car garage, close to hospitals and schools. NO PETS!!

Baybrook
1 Unit Available
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1878 sqft
Coming up soon, Great location on cul de sac, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, Living room, family room, dining area, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, washer dryer hookups inside.

Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass

Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.

Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.

Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3014 GODWIN LN
3014 Godwin Lane, Bellview, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Oakwood Subdivision!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Spacious living room with a fireplace for ambiance or cozy winter nights. Large inside laundry room.

Highland Downs
1 Unit Available
11621 WAKEFIELD DR
11621 Wakefield Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Beautiful home in popular N.E. area. Stunning fully equipped kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Fireplace. Screened patio as well as large deck with HotTub and Lanai. 2 car garage. A must see!

Keylan Cove
1 Unit Available
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.

Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
924 MICHIGAN AVE
924 West Michigan Avenue, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1388 sqft
This quaint, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom sits conveniently near restaurants, shopping, and is only minutes from downtown Pensacola. Perfect commute to NAS and not far from beautiful beaches.
City Guide for Ferry Pass, FL

Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).

Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ferry Pass, FL

Ferry Pass apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

