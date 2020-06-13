89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL
Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).
Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more
Finding an apartment in Ferry Pass that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.