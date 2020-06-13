Apartment List
89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL

Finding an apartment in Ferry Pass that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.

1 Unit Available
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.

1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.

The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

Creek Station
1 Unit Available
5837 Creek Station
5837 Creek Station Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
5837 Creek Station Available 04/05/20 3 BED 2 BATH HOME - Wonderful brick home near Cordova Mall. Central location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to the Hwy 110. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1250 sq ft, open floor plan home.
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.

1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.

Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.

Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.
City Guide for Ferry Pass, FL

Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).

Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ferry Pass, FL

Finding an apartment in Ferry Pass that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

