81 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferry Pass apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Baybrook
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Fresh paint, new flooring, well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, easy access to interstate and beaches.

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
La Chateau
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Baywoods
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
3680 Overland Drive
3680 Overland Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Villas at Silverton
7881 STONEBROOK DR
7881 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Beautiful Villa with 2 full baths and lots of closet space. Fully equipped kitchen and inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups. A must see!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
1022 TRENTON DR
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood floors and a spacious kitchen. Carport is located in the front of the property, with a fenced-in yard in the back.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3805 North 10th Avenue
3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
2761 sqft
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
3977 Omega St
3977 Omega Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1510 sqft
Well Maintained 3/2 In Pace - Great Schools - Great 3 bedroom home in Genesis Park, conveniently located just off Hwy 90 and Chumuckla Hwy. Situated in a highly desirable school zone, this home is worth checking out.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
4502 FISKE ST
4502 Fiske Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1973 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bellview Pines
6657 Bellview Pines Road
6657 Bellview Pines Road, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
This delightful home located in Pensacola FL is now available.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1203 WATER OAKS TRL
1203 Water Oak Trail, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1868 sqft
Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master
City Guide for Ferry Pass, FL

Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).

Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ferry Pass, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferry Pass apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

