106 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL with balcony
Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).
Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ferry Pass renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.