106 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
The Atriums
1 Unit Available
6305 LANGLEY PLACE RD
6305 Langley Place Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1100 sqft
Northeast townhome! Nice home with several upgrades including updated windows and quartz countertops in kitchen. Living room with cathedral ceiling. Living/dining combination. Unique atrium in center of home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
La Chateau
1 Unit Available
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Fontana
1 Unit Available
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Baywoods
1 Unit Available
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9618 SANDPIPER ST
9618 Sandpiper Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1116 sqft
Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Shoal Creek Villas
1 Unit Available
2309 Shoal Creek Drive
2309 Shoal Creek Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1190 sqft
Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodrun
1 Unit Available
9037 WOODRUN RD
9037 Woodrun Road, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Woodrun Subdivision, 3br/2ba with inground pool, formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, den with fireplace, inside laundry and 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lost Creek
1 Unit Available
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bridgewood
1 Unit Available
464 SHILOH DR
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Broadview Farms
1 Unit Available
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Town Square Condominiums
1 Unit Available
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
City Guide for Ferry Pass, FL

Ferry Pass, Florida was once home to Charles Beeler, a merchant and trader who owned 676 acres of the land in the area. Beeler, who hailed from Kentucky, settled in Florida with the hope of establishing a community. However, because he had accumulated a substantial amount of debt, Beeler's dream was never realized. In 1822, his acreage was sold at a sheriffs sale for a mere $50 (a whole town for less than your utilities today!).

Ferry Pass is considered a census designated place or CDP, operating under the guise of a town but not officially incorporated into the city. Lacking a local government (which may be considered a plus by some), the 21-mile area is made up of approximately 14 square miles of land and seven square miles of water, a portion of which is claimed by the Escambia Bay. The city of Pensacola lies south of Ferry Pass, and the bay is situated due east. Water babies, this place is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ferry Pass, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ferry Pass renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

