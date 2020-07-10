/
apartments with washer dryer
46 Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
Last updated July 9 at 10:14pm
Contact for Availability
501 BURGESS
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lexington Square
6457 TIPPIN AVE
6457 Tippin Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story townhouse with fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard. Park across the street. Great location!
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Grandpointe
148 Wildflower Lane Lane
148 Wildflower Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Fully Remodeled 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths one story corner house,Super Clean, Large size porcelain tile throughout the whole unit, fresh paint in walls and ceilings, Bathrooms with new porcelain tile and new vanities, Beautiful Kitchen with white
Results within 1 mile of Ferry Pass
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Windship Cove
8111 HEIRLOOM DR
8111 Heirloom Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom attached home located in the Windship Cove Community off Olive Rd. Property features an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the living/ dining combo.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1203 WATER OAKS TRL
1203 Water Oak Trail, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1868 sqft
Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
710 SCENIC HWY
710 Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo within walking distance to everything you need, drug stores, park, this unit is pristine. Unlike the other units this Condo includes a stack-able washer and dryer. No Pets Allowed
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Grove
6954 WOODLEY DR
6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
720 sqft
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Brittany Forge
3108 BRITTANY TRACE
3108 Brittany Trace, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Brittany Forge subdivision! This fully-furnished, custom home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room/office.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Keylan Cove
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Milestone
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
