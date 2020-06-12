/
2 bedroom apartments
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
5820 Sanders Street Unit C
5820 Sanders Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
5820 Sanders Street Unit C Available 06/15/20 Stylish 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for rent. Close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping. The property is centrally located off of Creighton Rd.
Shoal Creek Villas
2300 SHOAL CREEK DR
2300 Blk Shoal Creek Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1018 sqft
Great home in northeast Pensacola! Convenient to schools, shopping & interstate. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Living/dining combination.
Oakhurst
8011 KIPLING ST
8011 Kipling St, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
New carpet and fresh paint, left side duplex, 2 bedroom 1 bath, lawn care, water and garbage included. Washer dryer hookups inside, totally electric stove, Sq footage is approximate. No pets firm.
Woodlands
9560 SUNNEHANNA BLVD
9560 Sunnehanna Boulevard, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH CONDOMINIUM IN A GREAT UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD. OWNER PAYS YARD CARE AND GARBAGE ONLY. DOWNSTAIRS 1 LEVEL UNIT. THIS UNIT WAS FRESHLY REPAINTED AND 24 INCH TILE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THE CONDO.
Fontana
1822 TONI ST
1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
835 sqft
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors.
9618 SANDPIPER ST
9618 Sandpiper Street, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1116 sqft
Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo.
Governors Cottages
1653 GOVERNORS DR
1653 Governor's Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Nice open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room. This home has central heat and air laundry room and a nice kitchen. Fenced backyard, one car garage, close to hospitals and schools. NO PETS!!
Foxborough
10150 VIXEN PL
10150 Vixen Place, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1056 sqft
Nice golf course community Townhouse available in Northeast Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd- less than 5 minutes to UWF, hospitals and I-10. 2 Bedroom 1.
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.
Villas at Silverton
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in.
Broadview Farms
1375 PINNACLE DR
1375 Pinnacle Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Convenient to schools and shopping! Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Living room with skylight. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. No pets. No smokers.
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Oakcrest
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.
Newport Place
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
North Pensacola
3103 N 6TH AVE
3103 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is total electric. New roof was put on about 4 years ago!! It has window heating and air. Close to shopping, downtown and restaurants. 1 small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees and deposits.
Charleston Manor
3840 SPANISH TRAIL
3840 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Nice, clean, freshly painted, new carpet & vinyl. Close to shopping & hospitals. Pensacola International Airport is also close bye. Easy access to Pensacola Beach.
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.
