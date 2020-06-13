/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Ferry Pass, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
Results within 5 miles of Ferry Pass
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8009 Beaver Cir
8009 Beaver Circle, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come! Call Palm Island
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fiveash
1 Unit Available
3304 W Mallory St
3304 West Mallory Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1263 sqft
Beautiful 3/1 home with carport in Pensacola! - This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath is located just minutes from Downtown Pensacola. This home has many features that will suit your needs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada
1 Unit Available
3000 Torres Ave.
3000 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1022 Trenton Dr
1022 Trenton Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Great 3/1 located in Pensacola - 1022 Trenton Dr is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Mayfair neighborhood of Pensacola. Solid structure on a great sized lot! Central heat & Air! Kitchen updated and house rewired to copper in 2014.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3017 N 6th Ave
3017 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath for rent near downtown Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent near Downtown Pensacola. Original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large yard with shed and two car ports.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
1104 REVERE DR
1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1227 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
232 EMERALD AVE
232 Emerald Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for families. This home is located in the Mayfair neighborhood. This home is entirely fenced in. Come take a look inside and admire the tile flooring throughout the home.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
157 W. Garfield Drive
157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1401 sqft
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Results within 10 miles of Ferry Pass
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:34pm
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
3764 W Gadsden St
3764 West Gadsden Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1491 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Polk Avenue
908 Polk Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$895
1109 sqft
Charming 4/1 home in Pensacola - Come take a look as this charming home in Pensacola, Florida. Located just 4 miles from NAS Pensacola and 5 miles from downtown Pensacola, this home is perfect for military families.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 N. Green St.
603 North Green Street, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1548 sqft
New 4/2 family home located in Pensacola! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pensacola. This home features all tile flooring, spacious rooms, open kitchen, and has a large fenced in back yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Wedgewood
1 Unit Available
209 DONALD DR
209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
928 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops.
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15 Audusson Ave
15 Audusson Avenue, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home - NEW PICS COMING SOON! Application fee is $50.
Similar Pages
Ferry Pass 1 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerry Pass 3 BedroomsFerry Pass Accessible Apartments
Ferry Pass Apartments with BalconyFerry Pass Apartments with GarageFerry Pass Apartments with GymFerry Pass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerry Pass Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL