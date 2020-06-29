603 Broome St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Walk to historic downtown Fernandina Beach - 1050sf, 3BR/1.5BA circa 1905 cottage in downtown Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island. This historic renovated property is 2 blocks off of Centre St and comes fully furnished. Just bring your clothes and enjoy all that the historic town of Fernandina Beach has to offer. Sit on the cozy front porch and watch the world go by or enjoy a night under the stars on the back patio. Detached 1 car garage. Lawn care provided. Small dog ok. On island.



No Cats Allowed



