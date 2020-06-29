All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 603 Broome St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
603 Broome St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

603 Broome St.

603 Broome Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

603 Broome Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk to historic downtown Fernandina Beach - 1050sf, 3BR/1.5BA circa 1905 cottage in downtown Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island. This historic renovated property is 2 blocks off of Centre St and comes fully furnished. Just bring your clothes and enjoy all that the historic town of Fernandina Beach has to offer. Sit on the cozy front porch and watch the world go by or enjoy a night under the stars on the back patio. Detached 1 car garage. Lawn care provided. Small dog ok. On island.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5409938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Broome St. have any available units?
603 Broome St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 603 Broome St. have?
Some of 603 Broome St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Broome St. currently offering any rent specials?
603 Broome St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Broome St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Broome St. is pet friendly.
Does 603 Broome St. offer parking?
Yes, 603 Broome St. offers parking.
Does 603 Broome St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Broome St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Broome St. have a pool?
No, 603 Broome St. does not have a pool.
Does 603 Broome St. have accessible units?
No, 603 Broome St. does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Broome St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Broome St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Broome St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Broome St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville