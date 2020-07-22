501 South 13th Terrace

Amenities

Amelia Island Home - New open concept, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home on corner lot. Gourmet kitchen offers 42" real wood white shaker style cabinets, soft close doors/drawers. Quartz countertops, custom backsplash, large island with breakfast bar, stainless steel GE appliances and oil rubbed bronze hardware. Master offers tray ceiling, en-suite bath with 2 walk in closets, double sink vanity, custom walk in shower and private toilet room. Two additional spacious bedrooms, 2nd full bath and convenient laundry complete the 2nd floor. Powder bathroom on 1st floor, ceiling fans throughout, 2 panel doors with craftsman style trim package. Exterior is Hardie Lap siding, real stone accents, shingle and metal roof, 16 x 8 covered patio and fenced backyard. 1 block off 14th street, minutes from beach and historic downtown. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3217874)