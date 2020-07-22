All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 501 South 13th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
501 South 13th Terrace
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

501 South 13th Terrace

501 13th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

501 13th Street Terrace, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amelia Island Home - New open concept, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home on corner lot. Gourmet kitchen offers 42" real wood white shaker style cabinets, soft close doors/drawers. Quartz countertops, custom backsplash, large island with breakfast bar, stainless steel GE appliances and oil rubbed bronze hardware. Master offers tray ceiling, en-suite bath with 2 walk in closets, double sink vanity, custom walk in shower and private toilet room. Two additional spacious bedrooms, 2nd full bath and convenient laundry complete the 2nd floor. Powder bathroom on 1st floor, ceiling fans throughout, 2 panel doors with craftsman style trim package. Exterior is Hardie Lap siding, real stone accents, shingle and metal roof, 16 x 8 covered patio and fenced backyard. 1 block off 14th street, minutes from beach and historic downtown. NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3217874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 South 13th Terrace have any available units?
501 South 13th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 501 South 13th Terrace have?
Some of 501 South 13th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 South 13th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
501 South 13th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 South 13th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace offer parking?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace have a pool?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 South 13th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 South 13th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFernandina Beach Apartments with Balconies
Fernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersFernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Fernandina Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDock Junction, GASt. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville