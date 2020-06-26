All apartments in Fern Park
2115 Fontebranda Loop #217
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2115 Fontebranda Loop #217

2115 Fontebranda Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Fontebranda Loop, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
car wash area
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Home Located in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. Our oversized living spaces feature a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and sunroom! Our kitchen is fully equipped with white appliances for your entertaining needs! This apartment home is located on the second floor. Our community amenities include a swimming pool, car wash area, and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-767-7000 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6TH!!

(RLNE4953914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have any available units?
2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have?
Some of 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 offer parking?
No, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have a pool?
Yes, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 has a pool.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have accessible units?
No, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Fontebranda Loop #217 does not have units with air conditioning.
