2115 Fontebranda Loop #217

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Home Located in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. Our oversized living spaces feature a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and sunroom! Our kitchen is fully equipped with white appliances for your entertaining needs! This apartment home is located on the second floor. Our community amenities include a swimming pool, car wash area, and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-767-7000 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6TH!!



(RLNE4953914)