2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bordeaux Village
1 Unit Available
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bordeaux Chateau
1 Unit Available
2262 KINGFISHER LANE
2262 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
Beautiful Feather Sound, private, singlefamily home. Tile floors throughout. Large MB walkin closet, plenty of builtin storage in the 2 car garage. 3rd bedroom is currently set up as a home living area with skylight.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2400 FEATHER SOUND DRIVE
2400 Feather Sound Drive, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
943 sqft
Call today to view this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo over looking the the golf course in beautiful FeatherSound condominiums. FeatherSound is a gated community located moments from HWYUS-19 , 275 and the Clearwater and Indian Rock beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
19 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1184 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
35 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
41 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1117 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1060 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
995 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
49 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
25 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
