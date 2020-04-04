All apartments in Feather Sound
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2073 SKIMMER COURT W

2073 Skimmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

2073 Skimmer Court, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW- ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE! REMODELED NOV 2019 -1ST FLOOR RENTAL WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS IN GATED COMMUNITY! New kitchen counters, cabinets, appliances. New cabinets, counters and toilets in the bathrooms! New paint throughout! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is located within a gated complex in the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. Beautiful views of the golf course from the master, kitchen and living areas! Split bedroom plan with private bathrooms in both bedrooms! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; new laminate in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer located in the interior laundry room. On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers nature trails, playgrounds, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a additional purchased membership at the Country Club. Centrally located between Tampa, downtown St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot #194 to the side of the building plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st/last/security required for move in. Trash service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have any available units?
2073 SKIMMER COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have?
Some of 2073 SKIMMER COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 SKIMMER COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
2073 SKIMMER COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 SKIMMER COURT W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W is pet friendly.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W offer parking?
Yes, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W offers parking.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W has a pool.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have accessible units?
No, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2073 SKIMMER COURT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2073 SKIMMER COURT W does not have units with air conditioning.
