2073 SKIMMER COURT W

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW- ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE! REMODELED NOV 2019 -1ST FLOOR RENTAL WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS IN GATED COMMUNITY! New kitchen counters, cabinets, appliances. New cabinets, counters and toilets in the bathrooms! New paint throughout! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is located within a gated complex in the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. Beautiful views of the golf course from the master, kitchen and living areas! Split bedroom plan with private bathrooms in both bedrooms! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; new laminate in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer located in the interior laundry room. On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers nature trails, playgrounds, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a additional purchased membership at the Country Club. Centrally located between Tampa, downtown St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot #194 to the side of the building plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st/last/security required for move in. Trash service included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets.