2051 SKIMMER COURT W

Reduced to lease!! Lovely two bedroom two bath condo unit in the desirable community of "The Club" in Feather Sound. Master suite (king size bed OK) has a private bath and a secluded space for office work, reading or relaxing. New lighting and fans in unit, freshly painted, and new vanities in both bathrooms. Plant/herb garden in kitchen over sink for your gourmet cook. Securely on the second floor, you have a nice screened front porch at your entrance door for a few plants and chairs for an inviting welcome home.Washer and dryer in unit for your convenience. The kitchen is open to the living/dining area with a small wet bar for entertaining your guests. Centrally located in a securely gated community for an easy commute to Clearwater, St Petersburg, Tampa and both international airports. Recreation included with lease: pool, hot tub, tennis, air conditioned basketball, full fitness room with lots of machines, nice walking paths throughout the community. Many levels of golf membership at the Feather Sound Golf course are also available. Large dogs accepted, no aggressive breeds please.