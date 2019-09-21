All apartments in Feather Sound
2051 SKIMMER COURT W

2051 Skimmer Ct W
Location

2051 Skimmer Ct W, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Reduced to lease!! Lovely two bedroom two bath condo unit in the desirable community of "The Club" in Feather Sound. Master suite (king size bed OK) has a private bath and a secluded space for office work, reading or relaxing. New lighting and fans in unit, freshly painted, and new vanities in both bathrooms. Plant/herb garden in kitchen over sink for your gourmet cook. Securely on the second floor, you have a nice screened front porch at your entrance door for a few plants and chairs for an inviting welcome home.Washer and dryer in unit for your convenience. The kitchen is open to the living/dining area with a small wet bar for entertaining your guests. Centrally located in a securely gated community for an easy commute to Clearwater, St Petersburg, Tampa and both international airports. Recreation included with lease: pool, hot tub, tennis, air conditioned basketball, full fitness room with lots of machines, nice walking paths throughout the community. Many levels of golf membership at the Feather Sound Golf course are also available. Large dogs accepted, no aggressive breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have any available units?
2051 SKIMMER COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have?
Some of 2051 SKIMMER COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 SKIMMER COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
2051 SKIMMER COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 SKIMMER COURT W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W is pet friendly.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W offer parking?
No, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W does not offer parking.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W has a pool.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have accessible units?
No, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 SKIMMER COURT W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2051 SKIMMER COURT W has units with air conditioning.
