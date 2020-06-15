1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living. Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi, Tennis Ct, Basketball Court. Club House with Fitness Center, Indoor Kitchen. Great for Private Parties. Outdoor Gas Grill. This Condo was Remodeled in 2017. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter Tops. New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator. New Kitchen Sink & Faucet. New Tile Floors. Front Bedroom Bath has New Vanity, Sink & Faucet. New Tile Flooring in Both the Master Bedroom & Front Bedroom. The Large Master Bedroom has a Walk -in Closet. This Unit Comes with a Washer & Dryer. Washer & Dryer is AS IS. Water & Sewer costs are additional. Tenant will pay a flat fee of $50 per month for 1 occupant or $75 for 2 or more occupants. This fee will be paid with rental payment each month. This Condo comes with One Assigned Parking Space. Pet OK with Additional $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Condo Association Application Required.