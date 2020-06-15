All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:13 PM

1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE

1933 Oyster Catcher Lane · (727) 345-6006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1933 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
GREAT FEATHER SOUND LOCATION. THE CLUB AT FEATHER SOUND. This Condo has Spectacular Views of the Golf Course. Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. Convenient to I-275. This Gated Community has the Best of Florida Living. Swimming Pool & Jacuzzi, Tennis Ct, Basketball Court. Club House with Fitness Center, Indoor Kitchen. Great for Private Parties. Outdoor Gas Grill. This Condo was Remodeled in 2017. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter Tops. New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator. New Kitchen Sink & Faucet. New Tile Floors. Front Bedroom Bath has New Vanity, Sink & Faucet. New Tile Flooring in Both the Master Bedroom & Front Bedroom. The Large Master Bedroom has a Walk -in Closet. This Unit Comes with a Washer & Dryer. Washer & Dryer is AS IS. Water & Sewer costs are additional. Tenant will pay a flat fee of $50 per month for 1 occupant or $75 for 2 or more occupants. This fee will be paid with rental payment each month. This Condo comes with One Assigned Parking Space. Pet OK with Additional $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and Pet Profile. Condo Association Application Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have any available units?
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have?
Some of 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE does offer parking.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE has a pool.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have accessible units?
No, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1933 OYSTER CATCHER LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity