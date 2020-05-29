All apartments in Feather Sound

1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD

1918 Pelican Landing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Pelican Landing Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. AVAILABLE NOW! UNFURNISHED 2ND FLOOR condo in gated & guarded community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit was TOTALLY REMODELED IN 2019 and is located within the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHS, NEW APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; NEW LAMINATE FLOORING in both bedrooms. Both bedrooms have private baths. Washer and dryer in interior closet. Well equipped for peaceful Florida living, this unit has an attached screened-in porch off the front and sliders with Juliette balcony off of the living area. Cozy fireplace in living area! On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers lots of green space with nature trail, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a membership at the Country Club (please inquire for more details). Centrally located between Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to downtown St Pete, Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot just steps from your door plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st, last and security required for move in. Trash service included but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets. (Accessible by stairs only- no elevator.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have any available units?
1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

