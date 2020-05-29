1918 PELICAN LANDING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. AVAILABLE NOW! UNFURNISHED 2ND FLOOR condo in gated & guarded community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit was TOTALLY REMODELED IN 2019 and is located within the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHS, NEW APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; NEW LAMINATE FLOORING in both bedrooms. Both bedrooms have private baths. Washer and dryer in interior closet. Well equipped for peaceful Florida living, this unit has an attached screened-in porch off the front and sliders with Juliette balcony off of the living area. Cozy fireplace in living area! On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers lots of green space with nature trail, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a membership at the Country Club (please inquire for more details). Centrally located between Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to downtown St Pete, Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot just steps from your door plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st, last and security required for move in. Trash service included but tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets. (Accessible by stairs only- no elevator.)