Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024

1900 Pelican Landing Boulevard · (727) 642-3678
Location

1900 Pelican Landing Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Call Thomas Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on This gorgeous two bedroom two bath condo is located on the second floor of "The Club At Feather Sound" gated community, and is just minutes away
from Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg, as well as many wonderful shopping plazas and fine restaurants. You'll appreciate the tasteful tile
in common areas and lovely hardwood in the bedrooms. Step into the kitchen and take note of the all matching appliances, efficient counter space, as
well as the separate prep sink in kitchen. With a kitchen like this you will be prepping meals like a pro. The master bedroom comes with not only a
bonus sitting room which can be used as an office, but also features a bathroom with a gorgeous double vanity.Come check this one out today, It will
be gone before you know it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have any available units?
1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have?
Some of 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 offer parking?
No, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 has a pool.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024 has units with air conditioning.
