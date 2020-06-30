1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Call Thomas Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on This gorgeous two bedroom two bath condo is located on the second floor of "The Club At Feather Sound" gated community, and is just minutes away

from Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg, as well as many wonderful shopping plazas and fine restaurants. You'll appreciate the tasteful tile

in common areas and lovely hardwood in the bedrooms. Step into the kitchen and take note of the all matching appliances, efficient counter space, as

well as the separate prep sink in kitchen. With a kitchen like this you will be prepping meals like a pro. The master bedroom comes with not only a

bonus sitting room which can be used as an office, but also features a bathroom with a gorgeous double vanity.Come check this one out today, It will

be gone before you know it!