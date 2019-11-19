14810 RUE DE BAYONNE

Amenities
Don't miss this corner, Penthouse condo for rent! Beautiful Feather Pointe I condo that has 3 bedrooms, two baths, interior laundry room, great kitchen with eat in space, formal dining, living room, large bedrooms, walk in closets and amazing wrap around porch that has views of Tampa Bay, Feather Sound Golf Course, and St. Petersburg. Rent includes cable, grounds maintenance, pool maintenance, water, sewer, and trash. Parking under building available, and community features Pool, Spa, and recreational facilities. Building is very safe with locked entry. Don't miss your chance to live in beautiful Feather Sound today!