Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

14810 RUE DE BAYONNE

14810 Rue De Bayonne · No Longer Available
Location

14810 Rue De Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Feather Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this corner, Penthouse condo for rent! Beautiful Feather Pointe I condo that has 3 bedrooms, two baths, interior laundry room, great kitchen with eat in space, formal dining, living room, large bedrooms, walk in closets and amazing wrap around porch that has views of Tampa Bay, Feather Sound Golf Course, and St. Petersburg. Rent includes cable, grounds maintenance, pool maintenance, water, sewer, and trash. Parking under building available, and community features Pool, Spa, and recreational facilities. Building is very safe with locked entry. Don't miss your chance to live in beautiful Feather Sound today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have any available units?
14810 RUE DE BAYONNE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have?
Some of 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE currently offering any rent specials?
14810 RUE DE BAYONNE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE pet-friendly?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE offer parking?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE offers parking.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have a pool?
Yes, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE has a pool.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have accessible units?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not have accessible units.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14810 RUE DE BAYONNE does not have units with air conditioning.
