14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

Rarely available Feather Cove Villa for rent. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with a one car garage. Private patio courtyard entrance. Updated fully equipped kitchen with granite and shaker style wood cabinets. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with large stone top vanity, spacious shower and a walk in closet. Large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and bonus room. Interior laundry room with full size front loading washer and dryer. This end unit is situated on a corner lot just steps away from the heated swimming pool, community clubhouse, mailboxes and guest parking. Located in the Feather Sound country club community in the heart of Pinellas County. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, St Petersburg, Clearwater, both airports, Carrillon Office Park and more.