Feather Sound, FL
14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD

14797 Feather Cove Road · No Longer Available
Location

14797 Feather Cove Road, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Feather Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Rarely available Feather Cove Villa for rent. Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with a one car garage. Private patio courtyard entrance. Updated fully equipped kitchen with granite and shaker style wood cabinets. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with large stone top vanity, spacious shower and a walk in closet. Large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and bonus room. Interior laundry room with full size front loading washer and dryer. This end unit is situated on a corner lot just steps away from the heated swimming pool, community clubhouse, mailboxes and guest parking. Located in the Feather Sound country club community in the heart of Pinellas County. Easy access to I-275, Tampa, St Petersburg, Clearwater, both airports, Carrillon Office Park and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have any available units?
14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have?
Some of 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD offers parking.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD has a pool.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14797 FEATHER COVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

