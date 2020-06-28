165 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL

/
Fairview Shores
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. Newer tile floor in kitchen and dining area. Newer Carpet in living area and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 28 at 06:50am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
Go to rentinorangecounty.com to view our properties Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
37 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
132 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
12 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1098 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
157 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
1 Unit Available
North Orange
307 East New Hampshire Street
307 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Unique end unit condo! This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo is located in the Antique District/College Park, just north of downtown. You're right in the heart of it all! Open floor plan and real hardwood floors in the living room/dining room combo.
1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer.
1 Unit Available
2619 Legacy Villas Drive
2619 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Included W/D, and Den! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 Unit Available
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
2625 Legacy Villas Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7666 Forest City Rd 129
7666 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
998 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 82134 New walk in shower.carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82134 Property Id 82134 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835882)
1 Unit Available
College Park
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7630 Forest City Road #059
7630 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5787679)
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02
3723 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1096 sqft
Just Reduced!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.
1 Unit Available
1100 Lake Shadow Circle
1100 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
1100 Lake Shadow Circle - 2-107 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Resort Style at the Visconti Maitland - Large 2/2 first floor condo in beautiful gated resort style community.
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4013 Dijon Dr #K
4013 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1376 sqft
4013 Dijon Dr. #K, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this large 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome located just minutes from downtown, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs.
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05
3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community. Home offers an open layout with living room leading into your screened in patio area.
1 Unit Available
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1
7652 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D
4158 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
