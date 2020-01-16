All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

5206 4th Street

5206 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5206 4th Street, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Awesome and affordable two bedroom/one bath home with large yard!! - If you love to spend time outdoors, plant a garden, BBQ with loved ones, this is the perfect home for you--this middle unit offers a very large yard. The inside has almost everything brand new! Completely redone with tile (no carpet here!), fully painted inside and out, kitchen has brand new appliances, counters and cabinets, bathroom has been almost completely remodeled, windows and sliding glass door are new, roof is new - what more can you ask for!

This charming 2 bedroom/1 bath boasts a very well laid out floorplan with a comfortable kitchen, large bedrooms, great closet space, breakfast counter, living/dining room combo with a view to the large yard featuring a brand new, privacy perimeter fence!! Close to everything, super clean, scoop this one up before it's gone!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5110957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 4th Street have any available units?
5206 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 5206 4th Street have?
Some of 5206 4th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5206 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5206 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5206 4th Street offer parking?
No, 5206 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5206 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 4th Street have a pool?
No, 5206 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5206 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 5206 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
