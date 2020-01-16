5206 4th Street

Amenities

Awesome and affordable two bedroom/one bath home with large yard!! - If you love to spend time outdoors, plant a garden, BBQ with loved ones, this is the perfect home for you--this middle unit offers a very large yard. The inside has almost everything brand new! Completely redone with tile (no carpet here!), fully painted inside and out, kitchen has brand new appliances, counters and cabinets, bathroom has been almost completely remodeled, windows and sliding glass door are new, roof is new - what more can you ask for!



This charming 2 bedroom/1 bath boasts a very well laid out floorplan with a comfortable kitchen, large bedrooms, great closet space, breakfast counter, living/dining room combo with a view to the large yard featuring a brand new, privacy perimeter fence!! Close to everything, super clean, scoop this one up before it's gone!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



No Cats Allowed



