Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch. The home features wood, wood-look tile, and carpet in the guest bedrooms only. Indoor laundry room and gorgeous granite in the kitchen and master bathroom. The home is clean and neat and ready for its next occupant.



(RLNE4884902)