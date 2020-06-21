Amenities

8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included. The community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool & spa. Cable, water and trash are all included with the monthly rent ($1380), application fee ($55 per person), security deposit ($1380). HOA application fee $150 per unit. Sorry NO PETS! www.mwfreyandson.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3189145)