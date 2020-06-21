All apartments in Estero
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8490 Kingbird Loop #943

8490 Kingbird Loop · (239) 333-2454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included. The community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool & spa. Cable, water and trash are all included with the monthly rent ($1380), application fee ($55 per person), security deposit ($1380). HOA application fee $150 per unit. Sorry NO PETS! www.mwfreyandson.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have any available units?
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have?
Some of 8490 Kingbird Loop #943's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 pet-friendly?
No, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 offer parking?
No, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 does not offer parking.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have a pool?
Yes, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 has a pool.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have accessible units?
No, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8490 Kingbird Loop #943 does not have units with air conditioning.
