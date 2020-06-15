23600 Walden Center DR

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU... In a desirable gated community that offers resort style amenities including a fitness center, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts, pool and spa.*** This beautiful condo has two (2) bdrms + den, spacious dining and living area and has been updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, impact windows, plantation shutters, custom cabinets, updated bathrooms, jetted tub, smart A/C (2017) and screened front door with impact glass door. Unit has three parking spots assigned.