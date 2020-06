Amenities

recently renovated gym pool playground basketball court clubhouse

WOW! Here is your chance! Gorgeous END unit condo at Bella Terra! This spacious 2 bedroom PLUS den, 2 bath condo is conveniently located on the first floor and offers many upgrades and a spectacular lake view! You'll also enjoy all of the many amenities offered by Bella Terra including guard gated entry, clubhouse with resort style pool, spa, fitness center, library, playing fields, basketball, playground, and much more!!

Perfect location near I-75 in Estero off Corkscrew Rd!