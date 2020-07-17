4967 VIZCAYA DR

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in desirable Vizcaya Subdivision ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Wood flooring in Living Room and Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom is HUGE and has beautiful Master Bathroom with Double Vanity, Separate Shower and Garden Tub along with large Walk-In Closet ~ 2 of the 3 Guest Bedrooms have large walk-in closets ~ Guest Bathroom has 2 entries making it very convenient ~ Laundry Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: Covered Front Porch ~ Screened in Back Patio and open Patio ~ Fully Fenced backyard with Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage ***This home is just minutes to NAS and Perdido Key Beaches **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!