Escambia County, FL
4967 VIZCAYA DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4967 VIZCAYA DR

4967 Vizcaya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4967 Vizcaya Drive, Escambia County, FL 32507

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in desirable Vizcaya Subdivision ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Wood flooring in Living Room and Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom is HUGE and has beautiful Master Bathroom with Double Vanity, Separate Shower and Garden Tub along with large Walk-In Closet ~ 2 of the 3 Guest Bedrooms have large walk-in closets ~ Guest Bathroom has 2 entries making it very convenient ~ Laundry Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: Covered Front Porch ~ Screened in Back Patio and open Patio ~ Fully Fenced backyard with Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage ***This home is just minutes to NAS and Perdido Key Beaches **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have any available units?
4967 VIZCAYA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have?
Some of 4967 VIZCAYA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 VIZCAYA DR currently offering any rent specials?
4967 VIZCAYA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 VIZCAYA DR pet-friendly?
No, 4967 VIZCAYA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR offer parking?
Yes, 4967 VIZCAYA DR offers parking.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 VIZCAYA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have a pool?
No, 4967 VIZCAYA DR does not have a pool.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have accessible units?
No, 4967 VIZCAYA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4967 VIZCAYA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4967 VIZCAYA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4967 VIZCAYA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
