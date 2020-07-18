All apartments in Escambia County
Find more places like 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escambia County, FL
/
1745 W KINGSFIELD RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1745 W KINGSFIELD RD

1745 W Kingsfield Rd · (850) 456-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1745 W Kingsfield Rd, Escambia County, FL 32533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4.5 Acre Horse Farm to rent - hurry before it's gone!! Very rare to find a property like this for RENT!! This 4.5 acre property has a charming / updated Farm House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated kitchen, Living Room with ceilings that soar to the second story and an upstairs balcony looking down below ~ Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs along with a Sunroom, Kitchen, Dining Room and Laundry Room ~ 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and a bonus space upstairs ~ HUGE barn with 4 horse stalls and power ~ Property also has a pond, 2 RV hookups and fully fenced pasture for grazing! Lots of options with this Property - call Property Manager with questions! Property located just 15 minutes to I10, Navy Federal and 25 minutes to Corry Station, NAS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have any available units?
1745 W KINGSFIELD RD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have?
Some of 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1745 W KINGSFIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD offers parking.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have a pool?
No, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1745 W KINGSFIELD RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FLTillmans Corner, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity