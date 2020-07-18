1745 W KINGSFIELD RD

Amenities

4.5 Acre Horse Farm to rent - hurry before it's gone!! Very rare to find a property like this for RENT!! This 4.5 acre property has a charming / updated Farm House with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated kitchen, Living Room with ceilings that soar to the second story and an upstairs balcony looking down below ~ Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs along with a Sunroom, Kitchen, Dining Room and Laundry Room ~ 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and a bonus space upstairs ~ HUGE barn with 4 horse stalls and power ~ Property also has a pond, 2 RV hookups and fully fenced pasture for grazing! Lots of options with this Property - call Property Manager with questions! Property located just 15 minutes to I10, Navy Federal and 25 minutes to Corry Station, NAS