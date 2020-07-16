10348 FOGGY BOTTOM RD

Amenities

Live in Pensacola's gated community - Heron's Forest! Surrounded by a nature preserve, this charming newly painted and new carpeted 3BR/2BA home has a lovely screened porch that overlooks the unspoiled nature of the wilderness... and not another home! The private nature of this home is unbeatable and the amenities unmatched. Not only does the home feature a built-in home security system, but has been installed with a whole-house generator to back up power in the event of an outage. There is a bonus room that sits above the garage and has been outfitted with a closet in case you want to utilize it as a fourth bedroom. Speaking of bedrooms, the master comes decked out with a huge walk-in closet and attached on-suite featuring double vanities, a whirlpool tub and private commode. Inside the home you will also find a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and spacious family room that come with a gas fireplace perfect for those cooler evenings. Washer and dryer hookups are also available. That is not all! The interior features of this Pensacola long term rental are only eclipsed by the home's incredible location and neighborhood amenities. Throughout your lease, enjoy spending time at the community pool or unwind at the club house after a friendly game of tennis.