All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like Alameda Isles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, FL
/
Alameda Isles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

Alameda Isles

15 Hacienda Drive · (269) 598-1864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15 Hacienda Drive, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Great location! Alameda aisles is a 55+ waterfront community close to Englewood, Florida beaches. 15 Hacienda has water views of the marina, and is just steps from the oversized pool, hot tub, workout facility, tennis courts and clubhouse! It is a spacious unit with a private patio. Washer and Dryer included.
Offering property at $2200 for the month of APRIL, 2020

Note: October, November and/or December, 2020 is available in addition to APRIL 2020.
(Next season: January thru April, 2021 has been rented; however, a waitlist is available.)

Call Larry for more information. 269/598-1864

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4693678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alameda Isles have any available units?
Alameda Isles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, FL.
What amenities does Alameda Isles have?
Some of Alameda Isles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alameda Isles currently offering any rent specials?
Alameda Isles isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alameda Isles pet-friendly?
No, Alameda Isles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does Alameda Isles offer parking?
Yes, Alameda Isles does offer parking.
Does Alameda Isles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alameda Isles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alameda Isles have a pool?
Yes, Alameda Isles has a pool.
Does Alameda Isles have accessible units?
No, Alameda Isles does not have accessible units.
Does Alameda Isles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alameda Isles has units with dishwashers.
Does Alameda Isles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alameda Isles has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Alameda Isles?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with GymEnglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Englewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Estero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast UniversityUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity