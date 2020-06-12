Alameda Isles

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Great location! Alameda aisles is a 55+ waterfront community close to Englewood, Florida beaches. 15 Hacienda has water views of the marina, and is just steps from the oversized pool, hot tub, workout facility, tennis courts and clubhouse! It is a spacious unit with a private patio. Washer and Dryer included.

Offering property at $2200 for the month of APRIL, 2020



Note: October, November and/or December, 2020 is available in addition to APRIL 2020.

(Next season: January thru April, 2021 has been rented; however, a waitlist is available.)



Call Larry for more information. 269/598-1864



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4693678)