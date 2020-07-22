All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9100 Willmington Boulevard

9100 Willmington Boulevard · (270) 519-6016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9100 Willmington Boulevard, Englewood, FL 34224
Section 73

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This home is cute & cozy, and perfect for your getaway vacation. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, libraries, golf, and most importantly the beach ????? This home features 2 bedrooms both have a closet, dresser, end tables, queen size bedding, and bathroom access from room. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, tv & dvd player, loveseat, tub/shower combo bathroom. Indoor laundry room, one car garage with a extra refrigeratoror. Home has new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, screen in lanai to enjoy sunsets, gas grill, large backyard, storage shed, outdoor patio furniture, and you will always see the 2 gopher tortoises that live in the backyard. This is a great home to rent. 7 day minimum stay. Accepting weekly, monthly, short term month to month, or annually. Home comes fully furnished. Utilities are provided Electric, water, trash, WiFi, cable. Prices do vary depending on stay duration, so contact me for pricing. Pets are welcome with prior approval before booking. No aggressive animals please. Contact me today to get your private viewing, walk through video, or for booking information. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/englewood-fl?lid=13517327

(RLNE5933295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have any available units?
9100 Willmington Boulevard has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have?
Some of 9100 Willmington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Willmington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Willmington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Willmington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 Willmington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Willmington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 Willmington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9100 Willmington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9100 Willmington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Willmington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 Willmington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9100 Willmington Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
