9100 Willmington Boulevard

This home is cute & cozy, and perfect for your getaway vacation. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, libraries, golf, and most importantly the beach ????? This home features 2 bedrooms both have a closet, dresser, end tables, queen size bedding, and bathroom access from room. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, tv & dvd player, loveseat, tub/shower combo bathroom. Indoor laundry room, one car garage with a extra refrigeratoror. Home has new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, screen in lanai to enjoy sunsets, gas grill, large backyard, storage shed, outdoor patio furniture, and you will always see the 2 gopher tortoises that live in the backyard. This is a great home to rent. 7 day minimum stay. Accepting weekly, monthly, short term month to month, or annually. Home comes fully furnished. Utilities are provided Electric, water, trash, WiFi, cable. Prices do vary depending on stay duration, so contact me for pricing. Pets are welcome with prior approval before booking. No aggressive animals please. Contact me today to get your private viewing, walk through video, or for booking information. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/englewood-fl?lid=13517327



(RLNE5933295)