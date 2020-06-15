All apartments in Englewood
6110 RONDA STREET

6110 Ronda Street · (941) 822-5221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6110 Ronda Street, Englewood, FL 34224
Section 69

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves. Unfurnished. Utilities not included. NO PETS. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent. We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit, and employment checks for all prospective residents.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Required for move-in: 1st month rent, security deposit ($1495 + Security Deposit based on your background check)
Rent: $1,495/m
Base Deposit: $1,850 (with good credit)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First-month rent is due the day you move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 RONDA STREET have any available units?
6110 RONDA STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6110 RONDA STREET have?
Some of 6110 RONDA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 RONDA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6110 RONDA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 RONDA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6110 RONDA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6110 RONDA STREET does offer parking.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 RONDA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET have a pool?
No, 6110 RONDA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6110 RONDA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 RONDA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 RONDA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 RONDA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
