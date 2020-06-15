6110 RONDA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Gorgeous, almost new, Englewood, FL 3bed/2bath home on a large corner lot for rent. Just one year old. Top grade finishes. Tile floor throughout. Ready to go to an extremely well-qualified tenant that will give it the love and respect it deserves. Unfurnished. Utilities not included. NO PETS. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



Basic Qualification Criteria:



GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent. We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit, and employment checks for all prospective residents.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:



Required for move-in: 1st month rent, security deposit ($1495 + Security Deposit based on your background check)

Rent: $1,495/m

Base Deposit: $1,850 (with good credit)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First-month rent is due the day you move in.