5 Quails Run blvd #10

Amenities
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view. The building offers a laundry facility and dedicated storage unit. Community features a heated swimming pool, clubhouse and shuffleboard courts. Water included! Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, fishing and so much more! NO PETS
1st month, last month & one month security deposit is required.
Must apply through Association management
$65 per person application fee (18+)
NO PETS
