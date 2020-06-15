All apartments in Englewood
5 Quails Run blvd #10
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

5 Quails Run blvd #10

5 Quails Run Boulevard · (941) 681-3422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 Quails Run blvd #10 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view. The building offers a laundry facility and dedicated storage unit. Community features a heated swimming pool, clubhouse and shuffleboard courts. Water included! Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, fishing and so much more! NO PETS

1st month, last month & one month security deposit is required.
Must apply through Association management
$65 per person application fee (18+)
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4047553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have any available units?
5 Quails Run blvd #10 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have?
Some of 5 Quails Run blvd #10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Quails Run blvd #10 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Quails Run blvd #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Quails Run blvd #10 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 offer parking?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 does not offer parking.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 has a pool.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have accessible units?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Quails Run blvd #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Quails Run blvd #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
