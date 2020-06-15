5 Quails Run blvd #10

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool shuffle board

*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view. The building offers a laundry facility and dedicated storage unit. Community features a heated swimming pool, clubhouse and shuffleboard courts. Water included! Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, fishing and so much more! NO PETS



1st month, last month & one month security deposit is required.

Must apply through Association management

$65 per person application fee (18+)

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4047553)