One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Live in this beautiful Sand Castle Villa! This tastefully upgraded Home is ready for it's first resident. Find out how it feels to live in the Luxurious Boca Royale Golf & Country Club! Resort style pool and amenities. Enjoy Bike riding or ride your golf cart to dinner! Boca Royale is a very active/social community for those that seek that type of lifestyle. Home does come with all of the appliances including washer & dryer. This villa is wired for a smart home. Gated - Master - Planned Community - Golf & Country Club - State of-the-Art Fitness Room - Georgian Clubhouse - Fairway Dining Room- Tennis, Bocce Ball & Croquet Courts - On-Site Activities Director -NO SMOKING