1688 Winstan Avenue

Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred. Through front door is enclosed area that can be used as storage, office, or seating area. Large lot with room for RV or trailer parking. Excellent location being walking distance to Publix, shopping, and dining. Backyard features covered patio and dock. Direct access to intracostal and Gulf. * Requirements: 1. Make three times the rent amount in gross income per month 2. Have a good rental history: no past evictions, bankruptcies, or collections on utilities. 3. Credit score of 600 and above for all adults living in the house. * No pets or smoking permitted Tenant pays for water, sewer, electric, WiFi, and yard maintenance. Call Tom 941.875.3139