Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:54 AM

1688 Winstan Avenue

1688 Winstan Avenue · (941) 457-9018
Location

1688 Winstan Avenue, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Waterfront studio house available! Enjoy tile flooring throughout, breakfast bar, and washer and dryer in unit. Home is partially furnished, but can be unfurnished if preferred. Through front door is enclosed area that can be used as storage, office, or seating area. Large lot with room for RV or trailer parking. Excellent location being walking distance to Publix, shopping, and dining. Backyard features covered patio and dock. Direct access to intracostal and Gulf. * Requirements: 1. Make three times the rent amount in gross income per month 2. Have a good rental history: no past evictions, bankruptcies, or collections on utilities. 3. Credit score of 600 and above for all adults living in the house. * No pets or smoking permitted Tenant pays for water, sewer, electric, WiFi, and yard maintenance. Call Tom 941.875.3139

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have any available units?
1688 Winstan Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1688 Winstan Avenue have?
Some of 1688 Winstan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Winstan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Winstan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Winstan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1688 Winstan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1688 Winstan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 Winstan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1688 Winstan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1688 Winstan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 Winstan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 Winstan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1688 Winstan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
