Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1216 Loma Lane

1216 Loma Lane · (419) 236-0734
Location

1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL 34224

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 Loma Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL***

AVAILABLE: July through December 2020
RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021

Jan-Mar $2,600* / month
Apr-Dec $1,500* / month
*Does not include taxes and fees

Quaint, two bedroom, two bath pool home. Located just minutes from the beaches, shopping, boating, fishing and restaurants with numerous golf courses in the area. Sit out on the enclosed lanai to enjoy those laid back mornings with a cup of coffee or enjoy dinner in the evenings. Rest on the spacious king bed in the master bedroom. The guest bedroom has a queen-size bed. The back yard also has it's own fruit tree!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4445401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Loma Lane have any available units?
1216 Loma Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1216 Loma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Loma Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Loma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Loma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1216 Loma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Loma Lane does offer parking.
Does 1216 Loma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Loma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Loma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Loma Lane has a pool.
Does 1216 Loma Lane have accessible units?
No, 1216 Loma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Loma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Loma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Loma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Loma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
