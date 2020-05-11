All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 6425 Pueblo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
6425 Pueblo Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

6425 Pueblo Avenue

6425 Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6425 Pueblo Avenue, Elfers, FL 34653
Virginia City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have any available units?
6425 Pueblo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 6425 Pueblo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Pueblo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Pueblo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Pueblo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue offer parking?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have a pool?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Pueblo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Pueblo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College