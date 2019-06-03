6188 Chesham Drive, Elfers, FL 34653 Cedar Pointe Condominiums
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Look no further - adorable 2 BR - 1.5 BA remodeled villa in 55+ Community. Move right in - brand new carpet and paint and clean as a whistle !!! Park right outside your front door. Great layout - good sized rooms. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking living room and adjacent to tiled dining room. Master suite has walk-in closet with stackable washer/dryer and convenient half bath. Nice guest room with good sized closet. Full bath has brand new tub and updated vanity with elongated toilet. Linen closet in hall. Newer AC too !!! NO pets please. Application fee of $100.00. Nice community with beautiful pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
