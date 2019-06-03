All apartments in Elfers
6188 CHESHAM DRIVE

Location

6188 Chesham Drive, Elfers, FL 34653
Cedar Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Look no further - adorable 2 BR - 1.5 BA remodeled villa in 55+ Community. Move right in - brand new carpet and paint and clean as a whistle !!! Park right outside your front door. Great layout - good sized rooms. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking living room and adjacent to tiled dining room. Master suite has walk-in closet with stackable washer/dryer and convenient half bath. Nice guest room with good sized closet. Full bath has brand new tub and updated vanity with elongated toilet. Linen closet in hall. Newer AC too !!! NO pets please. Application fee of $100.00. Nice community with beautiful pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have any available units?
6188 CHESHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6188 CHESHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6188 CHESHAM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
