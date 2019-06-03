6188 CHESHAM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning carpet

Look no further - adorable 2 BR - 1.5 BA remodeled villa in 55+ Community. Move right in - brand new carpet and paint and clean as a whistle !!! Park right outside your front door. Great layout - good sized rooms. Remodeled kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking living room and adjacent to tiled dining room. Master suite has walk-in closet with stackable washer/dryer and convenient half bath. Nice guest room with good sized closet. Full bath has brand new tub and updated vanity with elongated toilet. Linen closet in hall. Newer AC too !!! NO pets please. Application fee of $100.00. Nice community with beautiful pool.