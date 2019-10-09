All apartments in Elfers
5910 THRUSH DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 PM

5910 THRUSH DRIVE

5910 Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5910 Thrush Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Family home in Colonial Hills. Generous size lot with spacious formal living room and separate dining area into huge family room with breakfast bar into the kitchen. Eating area off kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer that the owner does not want to repair or replace and plenty of storage area. There is a full bath just off the kitchen, the other full bath is in the hall near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are nice size with cedar lined closets. Screen enclosed lanai on the back with fenced in back yard. This home has a two car garage, each with separate door openers. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Nothing included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have any available units?
5910 THRUSH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have?
Some of 5910 THRUSH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 THRUSH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5910 THRUSH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 THRUSH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 THRUSH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 THRUSH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

