5910 THRUSH DRIVE

Family home in Colonial Hills. Generous size lot with spacious formal living room and separate dining area into huge family room with breakfast bar into the kitchen. Eating area off kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer that the owner does not want to repair or replace and plenty of storage area. There is a full bath just off the kitchen, the other full bath is in the hall near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are nice size with cedar lined closets. Screen enclosed lanai on the back with fenced in back yard. This home has a two car garage, each with separate door openers. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Nothing included in the rent.