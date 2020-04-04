5850 13th Ave

Amenities

Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information on this nice home nestled in New Port Richey, large open Great room, open to the kitchen with breakfast bar ans the dining room is adjacent, Nice size master bedroom with a private bath and large closet, Two additional bedrooms and full hall bath, fully fenced yard, inside utility closet with washer & dryer hook-ups. Near Gulf High & Middle School, bus line, Hwy 54, Sams Club, other local shopping, restaurants and 2.5 miles from the Gulf of Mexico!