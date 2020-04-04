All apartments in Elfers
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

5850 13th Ave

5850 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5850 13th Avenue, Elfers, FL 34652
Holiday Gardens Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information on this nice home nestled in New Port Richey, large open Great room, open to the kitchen with breakfast bar ans the dining room is adjacent, Nice size master bedroom with a private bath and large closet, Two additional bedrooms and full hall bath, fully fenced yard, inside utility closet with washer & dryer hook-ups. Near Gulf High & Middle School, bus line, Hwy 54, Sams Club, other local shopping, restaurants and 2.5 miles from the Gulf of Mexico!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 13th Ave have any available units?
5850 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5850 13th Ave have?
Some of 5850 13th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5850 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5850 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5850 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5850 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 5850 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 5850 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5850 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5850 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5850 13th Ave has units with air conditioning.
