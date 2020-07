5601 FESTIVO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

VERY NICE 2 BED 2 BATH ON BEAUTIFUL STREET OF WELL MAINTAINED HOMES. UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN PLUS BREAKFAST BAR. WOOD AND TILE FLOORS ( NO CARPET) , LARGE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS , DINING ROOM AND REAR FLORIDA ROOM. KING SIZE MASTER BR WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATHROOM. SPACIOUS GARAGE HAS WASHER/ DRYER AND LAUNDRY SINK. VINYLY FENCED YARD AND CONCRETE PATIO PLUS NICE SHED FOR LAN EQUIPMENT. TRIPLE WIDE DRIVEWAY , GOOD LOOKING GRASS W SPRINKLER SYSTEM.

REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT, CLEAN BACKGROUND, 3X RENT AS INCOME - 1ST , LAST AND 1 MONTH SECURITY. PET FEE $300 NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.