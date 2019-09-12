All apartments in Elfers
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

5549 Mirada Drive

5549 Mirada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5549 Mirada Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
La Villa Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recentely refurbished! - Remodeled last year - new windows, appliances, cabinetry, tile throughout, new paint inside & out, new AC, water heater and more! 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an extra room that can be used as an office. 1 car garage with laundry hook-ups. Nice sized, fenced back yard. Property shows well, a must see!

Security deposit + 1st months rent due at move-in. All applicants 18 and over need to apply and will be screened. $40 screening fee (non-refundable). Income to rent (3:1) required. 1 year lease. Pets on approval ($500 pet deposit). Non-smoking property.

Please visit www.LNLconsult.com for applications and other properties we have in the area! Or call: 951.708.6012 / email LNLconsulting.info@gmail.com for a showing.

(RLNE4166748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Mirada Drive have any available units?
5549 Mirada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5549 Mirada Drive have?
Some of 5549 Mirada Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5549 Mirada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Mirada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Mirada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5549 Mirada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5549 Mirada Drive offers parking.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Mirada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive have a pool?
No, 5549 Mirada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive have accessible units?
No, 5549 Mirada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 Mirada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5549 Mirada Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5549 Mirada Drive has units with air conditioning.
