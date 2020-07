5401 SEAHORSE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

ACTUAL ADDRESS IS 5403 SEAHORSE DR. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 28! THIS VERY NICE 800 SQ. FT. 1/2 DUPLEX IS A 2 BR/ 1 BATH. YARD IS FENCED FOR YOUR PRIVACY AND INCLUDES A SMALL PATIO. GREAT LOCATION AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. RENT INCLUDES TRASH, SEWER & LAWN CARE. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES. VERY CLEAN AND READY TO CALL HOME. FIRST MONTH RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE IN. APPLICATION FEE OF $35 PER ADULT. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED. PREVIOUS EVICTIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. YOU’LL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!