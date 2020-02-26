5015 Mecaslin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard (6' high privacy fence) courtyard sidewalks in neighborhood & walk to shopping. Safe neighborhood. School bus stop in front of house. Great neighborhood to raise your kids in New Port Richey. Section-8 OK! Large 3bed, 2bath, fenced yard, sidewalk neighbor, nice & safe neighborhood-Section-8 Ok! also has a large garage and will not last long. The home is about 1600 sqft and sits in a great location. The home has plenty of space for gardening and is located right next to beacon hill and US 19



