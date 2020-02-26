All apartments in Elfers
5015 Mecaslin Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5015 Mecaslin Dr

5015 Mecaslin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Mecaslin Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard (6' high privacy fence) courtyard sidewalks in neighborhood & walk to shopping. Safe neighborhood. School bus stop in front of house. Great neighborhood to raise your kids in New Port Richey. Section-8 OK! Large 3bed, 2bath, fenced yard, sidewalk neighbor, nice & safe neighborhood-Section-8 Ok! also has a large garage and will not last long. The home is about 1600 sqft and sits in a great location. The home has plenty of space for gardening and is located right next to beacon hill and US 19

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
