Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:03 PM

4621 Bowl Street

4621 Bowl Street · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Bowl Street, Elfers, FL 34652
Holiday Gardens Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Bowl Street have any available units?
4621 Bowl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 4621 Bowl Street currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Bowl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Bowl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Bowl Street is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Bowl Street offer parking?
No, 4621 Bowl Street does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Bowl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Bowl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Bowl Street have a pool?
Yes, 4621 Bowl Street has a pool.
Does 4621 Bowl Street have accessible units?
No, 4621 Bowl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Bowl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Bowl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Bowl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Bowl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
